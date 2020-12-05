NAB presents ‘Corona-positive’ patient in court
Web Desk
01:55 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
NAB presents ‘Corona-positive’ patient in court
Share

KARACHI – Chaos erupted in an accountability court in Karachi on Saturday (today) when prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau presented a Covid-19 positive patient.

As per the details, the prosecution brought the man as a witness in a reference against Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal and others for the illegal allotment of plots.

A panic broke out in the courtroom after the man admitted that he was positive of the novel virus. The judge immediately directed the officials to remove the man from the courtroom.

The court then adjourned the hearing and summoned the PSP chief along with other witnesses on December 23.

Earlier on November 25, a lawyer apparently showing his commitment to his work, attended a hearing of his client’s case at the Supreme Court of Pakistan despite suffering from COVID-19.

Virus-positive lawyer in Supreme Court to 'set ... 06:42 PM | 25 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – A lawyer apparently showing his commitment to his work attended a hearing of his client’s case ...

