Pakistan reports 1,050 new Covid-19 cases, 37 deaths

ISLAMABAD: At least 37 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,050 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday, the nationwide death toll currently stands at 21,977.

Pakistan recorded a national positivity rate of 2.55 percent. As per the latest update, a total number of confirmed cases in the country soared to 948,268 while the number of active cases stands at 35,491.

Statistics 20 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,065

Positive Cases: 1050

Positivity % : 2.55%

The health facilities across the country conducted 41,065 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 14,113,670 since the first case was reported.

On the other hand, Pakistan on Saturday received a shipment of emergency medical supplies from the US government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), in the countries' continuing joint effort to combat novel Covid-19.

A statement issued by the US Embassy in Islamabad said ‘this latest airlift included more than one million pieces of critical personal protective equipment, which is necessary to help protect Pakistan’s frontline healthcare workers and medical professionals.’