Pakistan reports 1,050 new Covid-19 cases, 37 deaths
ISLAMABAD: At least 37 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,050 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours.
According to the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday, the nationwide death toll currently stands at 21,977.
Pakistan recorded a national positivity rate of 2.55 percent. As per the latest update, a total number of confirmed cases in the country soared to 948,268 while the number of active cases stands at 35,491.
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,065
Positive Cases: 1050
Positivity % : 2.55%
Deaths : 37
The health facilities across the country conducted 41,065 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 14,113,670 since the first case was reported.
On the other hand, Pakistan on Saturday received a shipment of emergency medical supplies from the US government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), in the countries' continuing joint effort to combat novel Covid-19.
USAID provides more anti-Covid assistance to ... 10:53 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has sent additional emergency medical supplies to help Pakistan ...
A statement issued by the US Embassy in Islamabad said ‘this latest airlift included more than one million pieces of critical personal protective equipment, which is necessary to help protect Pakistan’s frontline healthcare workers and medical professionals.’
