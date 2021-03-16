Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,511 new cases, 58 deaths in 24 hours
Share
ISLAMABAD – At least 58 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 2,511 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.
According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,595 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 609,964.
In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,136 patients have recovered from the novel virus while the total recoveries stand at 573,014. The total count of active cases is 23,355.
At least 261,582 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 188,225 in Punjab 76,379 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 48,495 in Islamabad, 19,233 in Balochistan, 11,089 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,961 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Pakistan President Arif Alvi, wife get COVID-19 ... 06:23 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi received doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Islamabad on ...
Moreover, 5,812 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,461 in Sindh, 2,169 in KP, 526 in Islamabad, 322 in Azad Kashmir, 202 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.
A total of 35,303 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,565,066 samples have been tested so far.
On Monday, the Sindh government announced a string of measures, including limiting business hours and imposing smart lockdowns across the province to stern the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Sindh imposes fresh restrictions, limits business ... 01:25 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – The Sindh government Monday announced a string of measures, including limiting business hours and ...
- Punjab govt announces Rs7bn Ramazan package11:10 AM | 16 Mar, 2021
- Indian, British media falsely report imprisonment of Meesha Shafi in ...10:45 AM | 16 Mar, 2021
- LUMS holds virtual conference on China-Pak collaboration10:34 AM | 16 Mar, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-16-Updated ...09:32 AM | 16 Mar, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,511 new cases, 58 deaths in 24 hours08:33 AM | 16 Mar, 2021
- Jasprit Bumrah marries former Miss India in Goa07:24 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
- Aamir Khan quits social media a day after 56th birthday07:05 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
- Fans ask Ali Zafar when he's going to release his next single, ...07:41 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021