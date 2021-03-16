Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,511 new cases, 58 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 58 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 2,511 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,595 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 609,964.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,136 patients have recovered from the novel virus while the total recoveries stand at 573,014. The total count of active cases is 23,355.

At least 261,582 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 188,225 in Punjab 76,379 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 48,495 in Islamabad, 19,233 in Balochistan, 11,089 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,961 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 5,812 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,461 in Sindh, 2,169 in KP, 526 in Islamabad, 322 in Azad Kashmir, 202 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 35,303 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,565,066 samples have been tested so far.

On Monday, the Sindh government announced a string of measures, including limiting business hours and imposing smart lockdowns across the province to stern the spread of the novel coronavirus.