Pakistan’s single-day Covid tally drops to 1,360, case positivity at 3.26pc
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan continued its declining trend in daily Covid-19 count with 1,360 infections, taking the overall tally of the national capital to 1,501,680, official data shows.
The latest report from National Command and Operation Center shows that 31 people died during the last 24 hours due to novel coronavirus, while the overall death toll has now surged to 30,040.
The number of total infections now stood at 1,501,680 and the number of patients in critical care was recorded at 1,302.
Statistics 21 Feb 22:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,597
Positive Cases: 1360
Positivity %: 3.26%
Deaths :31
Patients on Critical Care: 1302
Pakistan conducted a total of 41,597 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 1,315 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,403,968. As of Monday, the total count of active cases dropped to 67,672.
As many as 564,522 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 499,063 in Punjab, 214,955 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,839 in Islamabad, 35,274 in Balochistan, 42,669 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,274 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Queen Elizabeth, 95, tests positive for COVID-19 06:41 PM | 20 Feb, 2022
LONDON – Queen Elizabeth, 95, has tested positive for COVID and is experiencing mild symptoms, the Buckingham ...
Moreover, 13,454 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,030 in Sindh, 6,207 in KP, 1,004 in Islamabad, 783 in Azad Kashmir, 373 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.
