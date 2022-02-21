Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar marries Shibani Dandekar
Share
MUMBAI – After being in a relationship for several years, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on Saturday.
The love birds exchanged wedding vows in an intimate daytime ceremony while only close friends and family attended the ceremony.
Rock On actor kick-started his wedding celebrations on February 17 and held a few other functions before tying the knot at the end of the week.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar get married. Here's a glimpse of their wedding.@FarOutAkhtar #FarhanShibaniWedding #FarhanAkhtar pic.twitter.com/38doDhAEIR— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) February 19, 2022
Reports in Indian media said the ceremony took place at the farmhouse of Farhan’s parents in Khandala – a hill station in the Western Ghat mountains of Maharashtra.
In the pics, the 48-year-old can be seen donning a black tuxedo for the big day while the bride goes with a red fish-cut gown.
Akhtar’s close friend and Bollywood Hunk Hrithik Roshan were also spotted at the event. The former co-stars also danced to song from their popular film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara while the video is doing rounds on social media.
Day. Made.#HrithikRoshan and #FarhanAkhtar dance to Senorita at the latter’s wedding! pic.twitter.com/3Ewv8AGBX7— Filmfare (@filmfare) February 20, 2022
Farhan, son of famous Indian lyricist, screenwriter, and activist Javed Akhtar, made his debut with Rock On and also starred in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
Meanwhile, Akhtar’s better half is known for participating in Indian TV shows. She also hosted the Indian Super League as well.
Wedding bells for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani ... 01:36 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
Bollywood lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have sparked marriage rumours and the speculation have begun ...
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- PM Imran’s aide on commerce calls for resuming trade with India12:43 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Multan Sultans script another prolific record in Pakistan Super League12:09 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan eyes removal from FATF grey list as plenary session begins ...11:44 AM | 21 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Lahore Qalandars face off Peshawar Zalmi in 30th Match today ...11:08 AM | 21 Feb, 2022
-
-
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan meets Atif Aslam without protocol, takes ...03:33 PM | 20 Feb, 2022
- Alizeh Shah's transformation leaves fans shocked08:44 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022