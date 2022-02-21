Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar marries Shibani Dandekar

MUMBAI – After being in a relationship for several years, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on Saturday.

The love birds exchanged wedding vows in an intimate daytime ceremony while only close friends and family attended the ceremony.

Rock On actor kick-started his wedding celebrations on February 17 and held a few other functions before tying the knot at the end of the week.

Reports in Indian media said the ceremony took place at the farmhouse of Farhan’s parents in Khandala – a hill station in the Western Ghat mountains of Maharashtra.

In the pics, the 48-year-old can be seen donning a black tuxedo for the big day while the bride goes with a red fish-cut gown.

Akhtar’s close friend and Bollywood Hunk Hrithik Roshan were also spotted at the event. The former co-stars also danced to song from their popular film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara while the video is doing rounds on social media.

Farhan, son of famous Indian lyricist, screenwriter, and activist Javed Akhtar, made his debut with Rock On and also starred in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Meanwhile, Akhtar’s better half is known for participating in Indian TV shows. She also hosted the Indian Super League as well.