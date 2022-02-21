Pakistan eyes removal from FATF grey list as plenary session begins today

ISLAMABAD/PARIS – Islamabad again hopes to be taken off the grey list of the global money-laundering watchdog as the Plenary and Working Group Meetings is set to begin in French capital from today.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson also expressed hope last week as officials completed all technical requirements and hope that the outcome would be in the positive direction this time.

This greylisting has adversely impacted the country’s imports, exports, remittances, and limited access to international lending while Prime Minister Imran Khan has been campaigning for Pakistan’s removal from the FATF’s list since getting into power.

Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar claimed that only political considerations of the members of the illicit financing watchdog can hold it back in that category.

The South Asian country was placed on the grey list by the international forum in June 2018 and the country has since been making efforts to comply with conditions laid by the money-laundering watchdog.

Last year, FATF official Dr. Marcus Pleyer while announcing the decision at the culmination of the five-day plenary session said, “Pakistan has made significant progress and it has largely addressed 26 out of 27 measures” to curb money laundering and terror financing.

The whole matter also made headlines as Indian Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar admitted that Pakistan is on the grey list due to New Delhi’s efforts. “Due to us, Pakistan is under the lens of FATF and it was kept in the grey list," Jaishankar had said while addressing an event.

Reacting to the remarks, Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) hit out at India over Jaishankar’s remarks, saying India is playing a negative role at the global financial watchdog.

"Pakistan has always been highlighting to the international community the politicisation of FATF and undermining of its processes by India,” the foreign office said. “The recent Indian statement is just further corroboration of its continued efforts to use an important technical forum for its narrow political designs against Pakistan.”