IHC bars ECP from deciding PTI foreign funding case in 30 days

01:27 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
IHC bars ECP from deciding PTI foreign funding case in 30 days
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended a ruling of its single-bench directing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decided a long-pending foreign funding case against the PTI within 30 days. 

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the order that has suspended Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani's order to the top election body. 

The high court has issued the ruling on a petition filed by the PTI leader Asad Umar.

More to follow...

More From This Category
Babar Azam shares beautiful photo from Madinah 
12:42 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
FO slams India for barring students from seeking ...
12:13 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
‘We are fixing it,’ says PM Shehbaz while ...
11:38 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
First solar eclipse of 2022 to take place this ...
10:55 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
Ahad Cheema denies reports of resigning from ...
10:34 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
Pakistan rejects Indian PM Modi’s visit to ...
10:04 AM | 25 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Actress Zohreh Amir blessed with twin boys 
01:15 PM | 25 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr