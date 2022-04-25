IHC bars ECP from deciding PTI foreign funding case in 30 days
01:27 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended a ruling of its single-bench directing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decided a long-pending foreign funding case against the PTI within 30 days.
A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the order that has suspended Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani's order to the top election body.
The high court has issued the ruling on a petition filed by the PTI leader Asad Umar.
More to follow...
