Harbhajan Singh sees Babar Azam as future legend of cricket
NEW DELHI – Former Indian Test cricketer Harbhajan Singh showered praises on Pakistani skipper Babar Azam for his brilliant cricket performance, saying he will be one of the legends of cricket in the future.
Singh stated this when a journalist asked him if Pakistan’s star batter will make it to the ‘Fab Four’ list.
Currently, the Fab Four list includes names of former captains Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith, and current New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.
The Indian players said that Babar Azam has potential to emerge as one of the cricket legends in the future.
"I think it is a bit too early to say if he can be in the Fab 4. I don't even know who is in the Fab 4. But Babar definitely has the quality, and he is a proper batsman with so much confidence and technique. Going forward, he will be one of the legends of cricket.
"But now it's too early to put him in any league. Let him play and keep on scoring more runs and winning games for his team. And talent-wise, he is no less than anyone else," Harbhajan told Sportskeeda.
Pakistani skipper Babar Azam claims third spot ... 12:35 AM | 20 Apr, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistani skipper and flamboyant hitter Babar Azam has claimed the third spot in ICC's World Test ...
