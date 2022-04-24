ECP chief refuses to step down amidst bias allegations
ISLAMABAD – Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja has refused to step down as former ruling PTI and sought his resignation for being ‘biased’.
As Imran Khan-led party ramps up its campaign against the head of the election watchdog, Sikandar Sultan Raja has vowed to stand his ground for the ‘better interest’ of Pakistan.
He made the statement a day after ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan demanded his resignation, saying the party believed him to be ‘biased’. Khan said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf did not trust the CEC, alleging all his decisions were against the party.
Sikandar Raja, who was picked for the coveted post by a joint parliamentary panel, speaking to a local publication said he had no plans to resign and would continue to work for the country.
Raja’s statement comes on the heels of remarks by the chairman of the former ruling PTI, Imran Khan wherein he sought the resignation of the CEC for being "biased" towards his party.
PTI Chairman made serious allegations as his party has moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the ‘biased attitude’ of the ECP in the foreign funding case.
PTI earlier criticized Sikandar Sultan Raja as former information minister and Imran Khan’s close aide Fawad Chaudhry had urged the ECP members to defy the commissioner last year. Chaudry earlier accused Raja of acting as the mouthpiece of opposition.
