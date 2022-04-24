ECP chief refuses to step down amidst bias allegations
Web Desk
04:27 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
ECP chief refuses to step down amidst bias allegations
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja has refused to step down as former ruling PTI and sought his resignation for being ‘biased’.

As Imran Khan-led party ramps up its campaign against the head of the election watchdog, Sikandar Sultan Raja has vowed to stand his ground for the ‘better interest’ of Pakistan.

He made the statement a day after ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan demanded his resignation, saying the party believed him to be ‘biased’. Khan said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf did not trust the CEC, alleging all his decisions were against the party.

Sikandar Raja, who was picked for the coveted post by a joint parliamentary panel, speaking to a local publication said he had no plans to resign and would continue to work for the country.

Raja’s statement comes on the heels of remarks by the chairman of the former ruling PTI, Imran Khan wherein he sought the resignation of the CEC for being "biased" towards his party.

PTI Chairman made serious allegations as his party has moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the ‘biased attitude’ of the ECP in the foreign funding case.

ECP rejects Imran Khan's petition against ... 11:07 AM | 10 Aug, 2017

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced that the body has right to take up ...

PTI earlier criticized Sikandar Sultan Raja as former information minister and Imran Khan’s close aide Fawad Chaudhry had urged the ECP members to defy the commissioner last year. Chaudry earlier accused Raja of acting as the mouthpiece of opposition.

More From This Category
Ahad Cheema resigns from civil service, days ...
06:26 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
Pakistan’s new PM Shehbaz, Russian President ...
04:52 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
Blast reported in occupied Kashmir ahead of visit ...
05:29 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
Pakistan Army won’t let any conspiracy against ...
03:00 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches Lahore to hold ...
01:10 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
Complete shutdown being observed in IIOJK on ...
11:49 AM | 24 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar flaunts her glamorous look in new viral video
12:30 PM | 24 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr