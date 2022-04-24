Pakistan’s new PM Shehbaz, Russian President Putin quietly exchange letters to deepen ties: report
Share
ISLAMABAD – New Pakistani premier Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin have quietly exchanged letters to boost ties between the sides.
Express Tribune reported that Islamabad and Kremlin exchanged letters after the election of Shehbaz as prime minister while both sides kept communication under wraps for some time to avoid any public attention.
The revelation surfaced as former PM Imran Khan claimed that his maiden visit to Russia opposed Washington's wishes, which led to his ouster.
Report quoting an anonymous foreign office official said President Putin penned a letter to PM Sharif, felicitating him on his election, and expressed his desire to deepen cooperation between the two nations.
Putin's letter cited that “I hope that as Prime Minister you will seek to further promote closer multifaceted cooperation between Russia and Pakistan, as well as partnership in the Afghan settlement and countering international terrorism”.
Pakistani premier then wrote back to Putin expressing gratitude for his felicitation and expressed similar sentiments on bilateral ties between the two sides as well as cooperation in Afghanistan.
Earlier, former PM Imran Khan claimed that he was ousted from premiership in wake of an alleged US-backed vote of no-confidence, saying Washington did not want him to visit Moscow to meet President Putin on February 24.
Meanwhile, the US Department of State has repeatedly trashed the PTI chairman's allegations that Washington plotted a regime change in Islamabad.
US welcomes NSC statement ruling out ‘foreign ... 02:20 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
The US government has welcomed the statement issued by Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) a day ago ruling ...
Earlier this week, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said that Washington reiterated that there is absolutely no truth to those rumours as alleged by the former Pakistani PM. She also hailed NSC huddle which opposed claim about a ‘foreign conspiracy’.
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Ahad Cheema resigns from civil service, days after getting clean chit ...06:26 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
- Blast reported in occupied Kashmir ahead of visit by Indian PM Modi05:29 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan’s new PM Shehbaz, Russian President Putin quietly exchange ...04:52 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
- ECP chief refuses to step down amidst bias allegations04:27 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan Army won’t let any conspiracy against Pakistan succeed: DG ...03:00 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
- Mathira shares her thoughts on religion and bold dressing10:40 AM | 24 Apr, 2022
- Ahsan Khan gears up for versatile roles in upcoming projects07:24 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
- Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spark breakup rumours10:09 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022