03:30 PM | 26 Oct, 2020
Turkish defence minister calls on Pakistan Army chief
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has met Turkey’s Defence Minister General Hulusi Akar, the military's media wing said on Monday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that they both exchanged views issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation.

COAS Bajwa said that both countries share great history of brotherly relations which is being transformed into enduring partnership.

The dignitary commended the role of Pakistan for regional peace and stability, especially the efforts of Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism.

