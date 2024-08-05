Is PTA banning cloned, IMEI patched mobile phones in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities slapped massive taxes on registering imported mobile phones, especially high-end devices and aggressive taxation prompted illegal practices like cloning, and IMEI-patched phones.

Amid plethora of cloned devices, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) issued an alert cautioning buyers to avoid purchasing cloned devices.

The telecom regulator's latest move highlights importance of buying phones from trustworthy sellers. It advises that the mobile device should be new, in its original packaging, include a warranty, display the PTA stamp, and have matching IMEI numbers on both the box and the device itself.

PTA said buyers must check their device’s IMEI by visiting DIRBS website or by texting the IMEI number to 8484. If PTA alerts them about a possible cloned device, they should verify their IMEI by dialing *#06# and comparing it with the IMEI number provided in the PTA’s message.

It also urged users to submit proof of their device’s purchase and FBR tax payment through the PTA’s complaint portal.

PTA said people should avoid purchasing high-end devices offered at significantly reduced prices or those without a warranty.