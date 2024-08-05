Is PTA banning cloned, IMEI patched mobile phones in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities slapped massive taxes on registering imported mobile phones, especially high-end devices and aggressive taxation prompted illegal practices like cloning, and IMEI-patched phones.
Amid plethora of cloned devices, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) issued an alert cautioning buyers to avoid purchasing cloned devices.
The telecom regulator's latest move highlights importance of buying phones from trustworthy sellers. It advises that the mobile device should be new, in its original packaging, include a warranty, display the PTA stamp, and have matching IMEI numbers on both the box and the device itself.
PTA said buyers must check their device’s IMEI by visiting DIRBS website or by texting the IMEI number to 8484. If PTA alerts them about a possible cloned device, they should verify their IMEI by dialing *#06# and comparing it with the IMEI number provided in the PTA’s message.
It also urged users to submit proof of their device’s purchase and FBR tax payment through the PTA’s complaint portal.
PTA said people should avoid purchasing high-end devices offered at significantly reduced prices or those without a warranty.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 5, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.80
|186.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
