Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan joins TikTok

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has joined widely popular short-video sharing app, TikTok, to strengthen contact with public.

Khas has been facing multiple cases following his ouster through a no-confidence vote last year. However, noose was tightened around him and his party leaders after the May 9 incidents when his supporters attacked military installations. Since then several PTI leaders have parted ways with the party.

To keep the public engage, the former premier joined the TikTok and received overwhelming response as the number of followers in a day has crossed 860k mark.

First 3 hours of Chairman Imran Khan’s TikTok account: 100,000 followers 12 million views Link: https://t.co/5S7wpXjXDc pic.twitter.com/iVdMjWD9jz — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 17, 2023

He has shared a video featuring clips of his public gatherings and addresses. “Our social media team shows me incredible clips from TikTok made by youth, even from rural regions. I've decided to join this platform to connect with you all,” he wrote in the caption.

Taking to Twitter, PTI wrote that the Imran Khan’s TikTok account reached 100,000 followers in first three hours of joining the platform.