Muhammad Kamran Awan brings excitement of Pakistani cricket to USA

05:59 PM | 18 Jul, 2023
Muhammad Kamran Awan brings excitement of Pakistani cricket to USA

NEW YORK - Muhammad Kamran Awan, a Pakistani entrepreneur, is making his homeland proud through his incredible efforts in organizing a cricket league in the United States. With a star-studded lineup featuring renowned players like Shahid Afridi, Misbah Ul Haq, Kamran Akmal, Jerome Taylor, Sohail Khan, Abdur Rehman and Umaid Awan has successfully brought the excitement of Pakistani cricket to American shores.

Arranging this cricket league has undoubtedly been an arduous task for Awan. However, with Misbah Ul Haq leading the way and the guidance of coach Eja Ahmed, they have formed a strong foundation. Awan and his team have meticulously discussed various strategies to ensure they are well-prepared for the league. They have focused on building a formidable team that covers all aspects of the game.

The selection of top-notch players has provided a solid foundation for the team, with strong batting options from the top order down to number four. However, Awan acknowledges that the bowling lineup remains an area that needs further attention.

Muhammad Kamran Awan's efforts not only promote cricket but also foster cultural exchange and provide an opportunity for talented Pakistani cricketers to showcase their skills on the international stage. Through his vision and determination, he is carving a path for Pakistan's cricketing success in the United States.

