Babar Azam's mother was on ventilator during Pakistan-India match, reveals skipper’s father

KARACHI – Pakistani skipper and star player Babar Azam’s mother was on a ventilator when he led his team to a marvelous victory over arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup match in Dubai last Sunday.

The shocking revelations were made by Babar’s father, Azam Siddiqui, saying his son played the match undergoing an emotional struggle as his mother was hospitalised on the day of the high octane clash.

Delving into the details about the hard times faced by his son, Siddiqui took to photo-sharing platform where he said that the nation should also know about the test that his family was going through while the nation was lauding the phenomenal batter for his top-notch performance in matches against India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan.

“Congratulations to the nation for Pakistan's win in all three matches. Our family was put through a tough test during this time as, on the day of the match against India, Babar's mother was in critical condition and had an operation,” he wrote on social platform as he shared a lovely picture of the family.

Siddiqui said his son played these three games under great distress saying I shouldn't have gone to watch the match but I didn't want Babar to feel weak.

The father of the Pakistani captain also mentioned that Babar’s mother is in a stable condition now. The reason for sharing this with the world is that people should not unnecessarily criticize their national heroes – if they fail to perform, he added.

He ended the heart-warming post with Pakistan Zindabad [Long Live Pakistan].

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team's management also revealed that the mother of the star player is now recovering and was on life-saving equipment on the day of the crucial game.

Pakistani skipper scored 68 not out and shared an opening stand of 152 with Mohammad Rizwan as Men in Green trounced traditional rival by 10 wickets.

ODI number 1 batsman is said to be close to his mother as he earlier shared an emotional post on Mother's Day.