‘NUSRET 2021’ – Pakistan Navy joins 8th multinational exercise in Turkey (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Navy has participated in the eighth multinational special operations drill NUSRET 2021 which kicked off in Turkey.

A statement issued by the Directorate General of Public Relations Pakistan Navy cited, “The aim of the exercise was to develop synergy and interoperability among SOF teams. The exercise included Under Water EOD & Mines Counter Measures Ops.”

Special Operation Forces from 12 countries have joined the exercise to improve synergy and interoperability. The exercise also included Under Water EOD and Mines Counter Measures Operations.

Pakistan Navy spokesman said special operations forces from various countries including Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Iraq, Libya, Oman, Korea, Romania, and Tanzania also took part in the multinational drill.

NUSRET is a countermeasures drill that started on October 18 and will continue till 26th November in the Gulf of Saros, Turkey.

This multinational annual exercise adds interoperability across Allied and Partner nations and allows forces to test and validate concepts, procedures, systems, and tactics.