‘Naseem-Al-Bahr 13’ – Pakistan Navy kicks off bilateral exercise with Royal Saudi Navy in Karachi (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Bilateral naval exercise between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, dubbed ‘Naseem-ul-Bahr 13’ kicked off on Sunday.

Reports quoting Pakistan Navy officials said the bilateral naval exercise between the Pakistani and Saudi naval forces signifies trust and mutual confidence.

Escorting operations, planning modules on the conduct of amphibious landing operations, and mine-counter measures procedures will be rehearsed by the two sides, per reports.

On Saturday, a fleet of the Royal Saudi Navy (RSNF) arrived at the port of Sindh capital to carry out the mixed naval drills with the Pakistani Naval Forces. The Royal Saudi Air Force will also participate in the exercise with multiple combat aircrafts.

A video shared by the Saudi defense ministry showed an RSNF military vessel docked at the Karachi port while Saudi officials were received by Pakistan Navy officials.

Saudi Press Agency quoting Kingdom’s exercise commander Rear Adm. Sajer bin Rafeed Al-Anezi cited “Naseem Al-Bahr is a series joint exercises carried out by the Saudi naval forces and the Pakistani Navy, which aim to unify concepts and joint work between the navies of the two countries.”

The naval forces of the two countries have strong relations as the South Asian country had provided training to officers and sailors during the Saudi navy’s formative period in the ’70s