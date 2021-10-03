‘Naseem-Al-Bahr 13’ – Pakistan Navy kicks off bilateral exercise with Royal Saudi Navy in Karachi (VIDEO)
Web Desk
11:51 AM | 3 Oct, 2021
‘Naseem-Al-Bahr 13’ – Pakistan Navy kicks off bilateral exercise with Royal Saudi Navy in Karachi (VIDEO)
Share

KARACHI – Bilateral naval exercise between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, dubbed ‘Naseem-ul-Bahr 13’ kicked off on Sunday.

Reports quoting Pakistan Navy officials said the bilateral naval exercise between the Pakistani and Saudi naval forces signifies trust and mutual confidence.

Escorting operations, planning modules on the conduct of amphibious landing operations, and mine-counter measures procedures will be rehearsed by the two sides, per reports.

On Saturday, a fleet of the Royal Saudi Navy (RSNF) arrived at the port of Sindh capital to carry out the mixed naval drills with the Pakistani Naval Forces. The Royal Saudi Air Force will also participate in the exercise with multiple combat aircrafts.

A video shared by the Saudi defense ministry showed an RSNF military vessel docked at the Karachi port while Saudi officials were received by Pakistan Navy officials.

Saudi Press Agency quoting Kingdom’s exercise commander Rear Adm. Sajer bin Rafeed Al-Anezi cited “Naseem Al-Bahr is a series joint exercises carried out by the Saudi naval forces and the Pakistani Navy, which aim to unify concepts and joint work between the navies of the two countries.”

'JATE 2021' – Pakistan-China joint military ... 07:47 PM | 23 Sep, 2021

The opening ceremony of the Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE) 2021, was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre ...

The naval forces of the two countries have strong relations as the South Asian country had provided training to officers and sailors during the Saudi navy’s formative period in the ’70s

More From This Category
4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjacent ...
12:11 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
Sindh announces to name Karachi’s ...
10:36 AM | 3 Oct, 2021
Pandora Papers: Pakistanis among ICIJ’s latest ...
09:51 AM | 3 Oct, 2021
Pakistan logs 1,656 new Covid infections, 35 ...
09:08 AM | 3 Oct, 2021
Sikh hakim shot dead in Peshawar
11:41 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
Four FC troops, Levies official martyred in North ...
11:11 PM | 2 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin’s kissing video draws severe backlash 
01:00 PM | 3 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr