PM Imran, Tajik president discuss Afghanistan situation
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon to exchange views on the follow-up to the talks held in Dushanbe.
Reports quoting Prime Minister Office cited that the premier expressed gratitude to President Rahmon for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the recent visit.
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI held telephonic conversation with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan today.🇵🇰📞🇹🇯 pic.twitter.com/fQfIn60MHI— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 2, 2021
The premier shared Pakistan’s contribution to efforts for sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan and also reiterated the significance of national reconciliation in this context. He also underscored the urgent imperative to address the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people.
Khan further emphasized the crucial role of the international community in providing basic humanitarian assistance to the war-ravaged country.
Furthermore, the two sides also expressed satisfaction on bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed the resolve to continue mutual efforts to further strengthen close ties. The two leaders also agreed to remain in close contact to further coordinate their efforts to support peace and stability in the region.
