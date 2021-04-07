4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjacent areas
12:11 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
PESHAWAR – An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre officials.
Earthquake tremors spread panic among the citizens while there were no immediate reports of casualties or loss of property.
Officials said, the earthquake’s epicenter was near Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan border and had a depth of 212km.
More to follow...
