Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin’s kissing video draws severe backlash 

The newlywed couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s new kissing video drew severe public criticism.

Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who tied the knot last month, have arrived in Maldives for the honeymoon. Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin turned to their respective Instagram handles and shared a sneak peek into their Maldives trip.

In a viral video, Ahsan Mohsin can be seen kissing his wife Minal Khan. The keyboard warriors did not spare the couple and criticized them for doing such acts publically.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUhHftsFJwa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUfCxvKlNZF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link