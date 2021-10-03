Cricketer Shan Masood’s sister passes away
02:00 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
Cricketer Shan Masood’s sister passes away
Pakistani Test cricketer Shan Masood's sister Meeshu breathed her last Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Masood posted a picture of his deceased sister, with a heartfelt note announcing her death.

He tweeted, “Meeshu you were the most precious thing in my life and I did not even get to say goodbye, I will miss you so much but I know God has taken you to a better place. Please pray for my sister’s departed soul.”

In an earlier interview with ESPNcricinfo, Shan had disclosed that Meeshu suffered from a rare chromosome disorder that has seriously affected her development.

"I don't think there's a lot of awareness in Pakistan about children like my sister," Masood had said. "She's a special child. Her physical development is completely fine. She's 30 years old, but mentally she hasn't developed one bit," he had said.

Former and current players offered their condolences to the left-handed batsman.

