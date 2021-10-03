Sindh mulls lowering MDCAT passing marks amid public outcry against PMC

KARACHI – Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho said officials are considering to lower the passing percentage of the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) to fill seats in institutions.

Pechuho, accompanied by Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah, raised her concerns over the test held by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) citing that students across Pakistan are protesting against the haphazard examination system.

We have received numerous complaints as the test is marred by indiscretions, she said while adding that the papers had several questions from the curriculum of the federal board, among other issues.

She further added that the syllabus in Sindh was also different from Punjab while students from Sindh are being deliberately ignored. Dr. Azra said she already conveyed its reservations to the federal government, but received no constructive reply.

Adding further details, she said we are left with two options; the first is to conduct our own medical tests or else to lower the percentage of seats in Sindh.

She also mentioned that If we give admission to students from other provinces, we will deprive our students of getting medical education, adding that students from other provinces will return to their home towns after getting the medical degrees.

MDCAT 2020 – Students across Pakistan protest ... 10:24 AM | 21 Dec, 2020 LAHORE – MDCAT aspirants staged protests all over Pakistan on Sunday against Pakistan Medical Commission ...

Provinces had the right to legislate on medical admission tests under the 18th Amendment, she said. She went on to comment that the Pakistan Medical Commission had lost all its utility when it failed to understand the problems of the concerned students.