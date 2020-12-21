MDCAT 2020 – Students across Pakistan protest against PMC
LAHORE – MDCAT aspirants staged protests all over Pakistan on Sunday against Pakistan Medical Commission authority over ‘irregularities and unfairness’.

Earlier Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood disappoints students by saying that his ministry had nothing to do with either Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) or the MDCAT’. The statement intensified the anger among MDCAT candidates.

A large number of students took to the streets in Peshawar, Hyderabad, and Karachi, among other cities, while students stage a protest outside the Punjab governor's house in Lahore.

Thousands took Twitter to record the protest against Pakistan’s medical practitioner’s regulatory authority.

A heartbroken student wrote, Today I sold out my dreams with a heavy heart for 3 years I kept trying to clear MDCAT but failed. Now I just quit goodbye to my best friends.

The young doctors also join the ongoing protest against the PMC.

The student's stage sit-in at multiple cities in Sindh. They called upon the federal and provincial governments to take notice of the matter.

A Twitter handle named Protest against PMC alarmed about the last day for rechecking. The tweet states, Tomorrow is the last day to get your paper rechecked Let your friends know too You have time till 12pm,21st October It is free of cost.

Famous social activist Dr. Ammar Jan also joined the protest at Governor house Lahore to support medical aspirants.

