MDCAT 2020 – Students across Pakistan protest against PMC

LAHORE – MDCAT aspirants staged protests all over Pakistan on Sunday against Pakistan Medical Commission authority over ‘irregularities and unfairness’.

Earlier Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood disappoints students by saying that his ministry had nothing to do with either Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) or the MDCAT’. The statement intensified the anger among MDCAT candidates.

I have been getting a lot of calls and mail on this issue. Let me clarify as clearly as possible. PMC or MDCAT etc are all initiatives of the Ministry of Health. I think they r good initiatives but Ministry of Education has nothing to do with either. https://t.co/qI69iZet2o — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) December 20, 2020

A large number of students took to the streets in Peshawar, Hyderabad, and Karachi, among other cities, while students stage a protest outside the Punjab governor's house in Lahore.

#ProtestAgainstPMC Peshawar protest against PMC.We want justice and rights.Don't deprive the students from their own rights.please recheck the test with transparency.We want keys of every code paper.@ImranKhanPTI @Shafqat_Mahmood @AgainstPmc pic.twitter.com/xTJoOO5QFf pic.twitter.com/gWQviqrenq — Omama fayaz (@FayazOmama) December 20, 2020

Thousands took Twitter to record the protest against Pakistan’s medical practitioner’s regulatory authority.

A heartbroken student wrote, Today I sold out my dreams with a heavy heart for 3 years I kept trying to clear MDCAT but failed. Now I just quit goodbye to my best friends.

Today I sold out my dreams with a heavy heart ???? for 3 years I kept trying to clear mdcat but failed. Now I just quit goodbye my bestfriends#MDCAT2020 pic.twitter.com/403vkXsHj4 — Naveed Akram (@TheNaveedAkram) December 15, 2020

The young doctors also join the ongoing protest against the PMC.

Bay Hiss Hakoomat. The young future doctors #MDCAT students on roads of Lahore. #ProtestAgainstPMC pic.twitter.com/xnegGBW4tA — Javaid Hussain Advocate (@javaidkhan751) December 20, 2020

The student's stage sit-in at multiple cities in Sindh. They called upon the federal and provincial governments to take notice of the matter.

A Twitter handle named Protest against PMC alarmed about the last day for rechecking. The tweet states, Tomorrow is the last day to get your paper rechecked Let your friends know too You have time till 12pm,21st October It is free of cost.

Tomorrow is the last day to get your paper rechecked Let your friends know too You have time till 12pm,21st October It is free of cost #ProtestAgainstPMC pic.twitter.com/LNE3e10oCV — Protest Against PMC. (@AgainstPmc) December 20, 2020

Famous social activist Dr. Ammar Jan also joined the protest at Governor house Lahore to support medical aspirants.