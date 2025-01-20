Balochistan Assembly Tissue Papers available for sale in Karachi Hotel (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Tissue paper boxes of Balochistan Assembly are available for sale in a Karachi hotel, as the footage grabbed the illegal sale, causing outrage online.

A viral video surfaced online, showing tissue papers from the provincial legislature of Balochistan being sold at a private hotel in Karachi. Some boxes also available for guests at dining spot. The incident sparked a response from authorities, with action sought against those involved in supplying the tissue papers.

Assembly Secretary, and the contractor are said to be responsible for supplying the tissue papers had been providing them to various hotels in country’s financial capital. The clip gained widespread attention on social media, raising concerns about the misuse of government property.

The hotel owner however explained that the tissue papers were sold to him by Shakeel Ahmed, and he was unaware that they belonged to the Balochistan Assembly. Authorities are now investigating the matter and will take appropriate action against the suppliers involved.