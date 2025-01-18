Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Chinese Firms Allege Bribe Demands For Burj Khalifa Apartment From Sindh Project Director

KARACHI – A senior official of Sindh Barrages Improvement Project comes under fire after being accused of alleged bribe demands.

Reports in local media shared a complaint with Subject: Complaint against Mr, Ghulam Mohiuddin Mughal (Project Director) Project Management Office Sindh Barrage Improvement Project.

Chinese joint venture reportedly accused Ghulam Mohiuddin Mughal, the director of the Sindh Barrages Improvement Project, of demanding bribes in exchange for approving a contract related to the Sukkur Barrage restoration. The allegations were made in a letter dated December 30, 2024, addressed to the Karachi branch of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and shared by journalist Imtiaz Chandio.

The letter, written by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and Hubai Shuizong Water Resources and Hydropower Construction Co. Ltd. (HBSZ-JV), claims that despite getting contract through transparent bidding process, Ghulam Mughal demanded kickbacks from the firms.

Mughal allegedly shared a picture of Burj Khalifa apartment in UAE, requesting 3,600 sq. ft. apartment in the landmark building, to be purchased in his name.

The firm also warned that failure to address the matter could lead them to suspend work on the project.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

