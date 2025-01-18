Punjab schools teaching internship 2025: Check eligibility criteria, stipend

LAHORE – The Punjab Education Department has decided to recruit School Teaching Interns (STIs) for a period of nine months each year to improve education system in the province.

The department will recruit 12,500 STIs will be recruited across the province but they will not be given any administrative job or assigned to evening school.

Eligibility Criteria

The interested candidates must belong to that district

Must hold a master’s degree along with a professional teaching qualification

Stipend

The department will give stipends starting from Rs38,000 and going up to Rs45,000 to the interns. Those who teach in primary schools will receive Rs38,000, middle schools will receive Rs40,000, and high/higher secondary schools will receive Rs45,000.

As per the policy, appointments shall have the consent of the deputy DEOs, AEOs, heads of schools, and the school councils.

Merit lists of the selected candidates will be displayed at deputy DEOs’ offices, posted on an online portal, and all updated on school notice boards. Candidates can apply within the district through a specified portal.

As these are temporary jobs, the candidates will not be eligible for internal transfer to other schools or for permanent positions.

The education department will award a certificate to those who successfully complete the internship.