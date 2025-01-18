Elementary school teacher arrested for sexual relations with 13-year-old student, having his child

NEW YORK – An elementary school teacher in the United States has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing her 13-year-old student and having a child with him.

US media reported that Laura Caron, who was a teacher at a New Jersey, allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with the student had an when they lived together in her home between 2016 and 2020, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said in a press release.

The accused teacher first met the victim when she taught him and his brother in the fifth class. The cops said that the boy’s parents used to allow their sons and daughter to stay for some nights at the teacher’s home before the children settled there permanently in 2016 for some time.

It was the time when Caron allegedly had “inappropriate sexual relations” with her former student and later got pregnant. She gave birth to the child in 2019, the prosecutor’s office said, adding that the boy was 13 years old at that time.

It came to light after the victim’s father found similarities between Caron’s child, himself and his son after he saw a Facebook post in December.

The boy, who is now between 19 and 20 years old, told investigation team about the sexual relationship with Caron.

Caron now faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. She is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending her initial court appearance.

“This arrest underscores the unwavering commitment of our office and law enforcement partners to protect the children in our community,” Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffery Sutherland said.

“Teachers hold a position of great trust, and the allegations in this case represent a deeply troubling breach of that trust. We will work tirelessly to ensure justice is served and to support the victim and their family throughout this process,” he added.