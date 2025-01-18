Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Elementary school teacher arrested for sexual relations with 13-year-old student, having his child

Elementary School Teacher Arrested For Sexual Relations With 13 Year Old Student Having His Child

NEW YORK – An elementary school teacher in the United States has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing her 13-year-old student and having a child with him.

US media reported that Laura Caron, who was a teacher at a New Jersey, allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with the student had an when they lived together in her home between 2016 and 2020, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said in a press release.

The accused teacher first met the victim when she taught him and his brother in the fifth class. The cops said that the boy’s parents used to allow their sons and daughter to stay for some nights at the teacher’s home before the children settled there permanently in 2016 for some time.

It was the time when Caron allegedly had “inappropriate sexual relations” with her former student and later got pregnant. She gave birth to the child in 2019, the prosecutor’s office said, adding that the boy was 13 years old at that time.

It came to light after the victim’s father found similarities between Caron’s child, himself and his son after he saw a Facebook post in December.

The boy, who is now between 19 and 20 years old, told investigation team about the sexual relationship with Caron.

Caron now faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. She is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending her initial court appearance.

“This arrest underscores the unwavering commitment of our office and law enforcement partners to protect the children in our community,” Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffery Sutherland said.

“Teachers hold a position of great trust, and the allegations in this case represent a deeply troubling breach of that trust. We will work tirelessly to ensure justice is served and to support the victim and their family throughout this process,” he added.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s Open Market – 18 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.5 280.2
EUR Euro 288 290.75
GBP UK Pound Sterling 342 345.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
AUD Australian Dollar 174.25 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.1 747.1
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.6 197
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 37.97 38.37
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
INR Indian Rupee 3.13 3.22
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.29 61.89
NZD New Zealand $ 154.23 156.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.25 24.55
OMR Omani Riyal 723.4 731.9
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.9 76.6
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.5 206.5
SEK Swedish Krona 24.64 24.94
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 7.86 8.01
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search