Noman, Sajid shine as West Indies bowled out for 137 in first Test

MULTAN – Pakistan spin maestros Sajid Khan and Noman Ali shared nine wicket to bowl out West Indies for 137 in pursuit of 230 on day two of the first Test at Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Khan ripped through the visitors’ top order as he dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty and Kavem Hodge after they started their first innings after dismissing Pakistan for 230.

Later, Noman Ali spun web around West Indies and took five-wicket haul by showing splendid performance in the game.

Jomel Warrican and Jayden Seales tried to build a last wicket partnership as they made 31 and 22 respectively. At that point, Abrar Ahmed got breakthrough and removed Seales, ending the visitors’ first innings.

Pakistan lead the first Test by 93 runs.

Earlier, Shan Masood’s side struggled in batting as it was bowled out for 230 runs in the first innings. Saud Shakeel scored 84 runs while Mohammad Rizwan made 71 runs. However, their fall triggered quick wickets of the tail order.

On opening day, Rizwan and Shakeel helped Pakistan finish the opening day of the first Test on a strong note as the duo hit fighting half-centuries after a delayed start to the game. Pakistan were 143-4 in 41.3 overs when stumps were drawn.

Rizwan and Saud came together when Pakistan were reeling at 46-4 following early blows. They guided Pakistan to stumps unscathed with an unbeaten 97-run stand for the fifth wicket facing 169 balls.

Saud hit four boundaries during his 100-ball 56 not out after walking in to bat at 31-3 in the 10th over, registering his ninth Test fifty. Rizwan hit seven boundaries to bring up his 11th Test half-century and finished 51 not out off 80 balls at close of play.

Earlier in the day, bad weather delayed the start of play as the toss took place after the scheduled lunch interval.

Mohammad Huraira, who became Pakistan’s Test cap 258, opened the batting alongside skipper Shan Masood and fell for a 15-ball six to Jayden Seales in the sixth over. Two overs later, Shan was caught behind down the leg-side against left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie.

Seales pinned Kamran Ghulam leg-before in the 10th over as the decision was upheld after the review. Babar Azam was Seales’ third prey of the day after he was caught behind with debutant Tevin Imlach taking his third catch of the day.