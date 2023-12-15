Search

Sports

BCCI set to retire No.7 jersey, but why?

Web Desk
08:40 PM | 15 Dec, 2023
BCCI set to retire No.7 jersey, but why?
Source: File Photo

Three years after Mahendra Singh Dhoni hung his shoes, the world-cup winning captain’s legendary No. 7 shirt will be retired by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

By announcing this retirement, Dhoni is ending an era in Indian cricket. His number will always be connected to his outstanding accomplishments and leadership on the pitch by BCCI's decision, which recognises his enormous effect and influence on the game.

While donning the No. 7 jersey, the former captain led India to three white-ball ICC titles: the Champions Trophy in 2013, the ODI World Cup in 2011, and the T20 World Cup in 2007.

According to the Indian media, the BCCI has informed the national team's players—particularly the debutants—that they are not able to choose numbers linked to Tendulkar and Dhoni.

To honour great sportsmen and maintain their legacy, retiring jersey numbers is a potent gesture. Legends in football and basketball, including Michael Jordan and Diego Maradona, had their jersey numbers retired in recognition of their outstanding achievements in their respective sports.

Teams use it as a means of honouring these icons and making sure their influence is never forgotten.

India's MS Dhoni retires from international cricket

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

09:48 AM | 12 Dec, 2023

Men's Under-19 World Cup set to start from Jan 19; Check complete ...

11:28 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

'NASA scientists set Ronaldo's diet plan' – Ramiz Raja's hilarious ...

06:13 PM | 27 Nov, 2023

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan set enter politics

03:17 PM | 23 Nov, 2023

Malik, Hameed upset top seeds, set up all-Pakistan showdown in ITF ...

10:56 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Another Pakistani cricketer set to get hitched this week

07:05 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

HSY unveils Imam-ul-Haq's bride-to-be as Pakistani cricketer set to ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:30 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

Has Himanshi Khurana embraced Islam after breakup with Asim Riaz?

Horoscope

09:30 AM | 15 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 5, 2023

Forex

Forex Open Market Rates of Pakistani rupee against Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - 15 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee saw marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.15 for selling.

Euro remained stable at 305 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.9 286.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.92 762.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.33 36.68
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.86 929.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.8 175.8
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 323.93 326.43
Thai Bhat THB 7.94 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan increases; Check latest rates here - 15 Dec 2023

The price of gold increased on Friday as precious metal gained momentum after losing streak.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 15 December 2023

On Friday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,300.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs186,300 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs199,190.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Karachi PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Islamabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Peshawar PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Quetta PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Sialkot PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Attock PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Gujranwala PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Jehlum PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Multan PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Bahawalpur PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Gujrat PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Nawabshah PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Chakwal PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Hyderabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Nowshehra PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Sargodha PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Faisalabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Mirpur PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: