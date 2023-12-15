BCCI set to retire No.7 jersey, but why?

Three years after Mahendra Singh Dhoni hung his shoes, the world-cup winning captain’s legendary No. 7 shirt will be retired by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

By announcing this retirement, Dhoni is ending an era in Indian cricket. His number will always be connected to his outstanding accomplishments and leadership on the pitch by BCCI's decision, which recognises his enormous effect and influence on the game.

While donning the No. 7 jersey, the former captain led India to three white-ball ICC titles: the Champions Trophy in 2013, the ODI World Cup in 2011, and the T20 World Cup in 2007.

According to the Indian media, the BCCI has informed the national team's players—particularly the debutants—that they are not able to choose numbers linked to Tendulkar and Dhoni.

To honour great sportsmen and maintain their legacy, retiring jersey numbers is a potent gesture. Legends in football and basketball, including Michael Jordan and Diego Maradona, had their jersey numbers retired in recognition of their outstanding achievements in their respective sports.

Teams use it as a means of honouring these icons and making sure their influence is never forgotten.