Pakistan's Shahzaib Rindh beats India's Rana Singh 2-1 in Karate Combat 45

Web Desk
09:38 AM | 21 Apr, 2024
Pakistan’s Shahzaib Rindh beats India’s Rana Singh 2-1 in Karate Combat 45
DUBAI – Pakistani Wushu and kickboxing player Shahzaib Rindh slammed Indian player to win Karate Combat 45 competition in Dubai on Saturday night.

Karate Combat 45 is professional martial arts league that organizes karate games featuring highly skilled athletes from across the globe.

The latest high-voltage game was between arch-rival Pakistan and India. In first round, Rizwan Ali from Pakistan locked horns with Indian athlete Himanshu Kaushik, winning first and second bouts respectively.

India leveled the score when Kaushik overcame Pakistan's Faizan Khan in the second bout. Shahzaib Rindh then seal victory for Pakistan, slamming Singh in the final round.

The match saw lot of excitement and hype surrounding it, especially after early heated moments between Rindh and Singh at a pre-match press conference, which was captured on video and went viral on social media.

Rindh garnered attention from start with his non-stop attacks right from beginning of the match as he put his opponent in corner and he ultimately ended up winning the fight with a technical knockout decision.

At the end of fight, Pakistani player came into the ring raising flags of both countries as his gesture of peace between Asian giants as tensions continue at borders.

