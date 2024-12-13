Babar Azam creates history with fastest 11,000 T20 runs

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam has etched his name in cricketing history by becoming the fastest player to score 11,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Babar achieved this remarkable milestone during the second T20 against South Africa, reaching the landmark with his 11th run in the innings. With this achievement, he became the first cricketer to cross 11,000 T20 runs in fewer than 300 innings, taking only 298 innings to reach the feat.

The previous record was held by West Indies’ legend Chris Gayle, who took 314 innings to surpass the 11,000-run mark in T20s.