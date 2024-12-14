Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 11 December 2024

KARACHI— Gold Rates in Pakistan are at Rs 277,800 per tola, while price of 10 grams of stands at Rs238,169 on December 14 2024 Saturday.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 259,050per tola, 21 Karat 247,975, and 18 Karat at 212,550.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs 277,800 per 10 Grams Rs238,169

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad