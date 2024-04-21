Roedad Khan: Pakistani civil servant par excellence passes away aged 100

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani bureaucracy lost a distinguished member Roedad Khan who passed away in Islamabad at the age of 100.

Tributes and condolences poured in as soon as the news of Roedad Khan’s passing was shared in media on Sunday as his death would leave an irreparable void in South Asian nation.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed remembered Roedad as a National Icon and Legend. He lived a full life of service to Pakistan during our tumultuous periods, Syed said, adding that “Truly a unique, multifaceted personality of our times! He will be missed by his countless admirers!”

Former TV host Moeed Pirzada called Roedad a living walking history of Pakistan, with his departure country have lost its connection with the past - and is hurtling like a spaceship into an uncertain unknown future.

Khan hailed from KP, he was born in September 29, 1923. He joined service with DMG group and remained in key positions in his glittering career.

A writer, orator and historian used to write in top publications and also authored couple of books.