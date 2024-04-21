Roedad Khan: Pakistani civil servant par excellence passes away aged 100

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani bureaucracy lost a distinguished member Roedad Khan who passed away in Islamabad at the age of 100.
Tributes and condolences poured in as soon as the news of Roedad Khan’s passing was shared in media on Sunday as his death would leave an irreparable void in South Asian nation.
Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed remembered Roedad as a National Icon and Legend. He lived a full life of service to Pakistan during our tumultuous periods, Syed said, adding that “Truly a unique, multifaceted personality of our times! He will be missed by his countless admirers!”
Former TV host Moeed Pirzada called Roedad a living walking history of Pakistan, with his departure country have lost its connection with the past - and is hurtling like a spaceship into an uncertain unknown future.
Khan hailed from KP, he was born in September 29, 1923. He joined service with DMG group and remained in key positions in his glittering career.
A writer, orator and historian used to write in top publications and also authored couple of books.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 21, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
