Two Customs officials killed in DI Khan gun attack

PESHAWAR – Militants in Pakistan’s northwestern region continue to attack Customs officers and another two officials died in the Dera Ismail Khan ambush. The attack occurred near York Toll Plaza.

Media reports suggest that four others were injured in the shooting and have been taken to DHQ Hospital. Armed assailants, who remain unidentified, fled the scene after the attack.

This marks the second time this week that Customs officials have been targeted in Dera Ismail Khan.

On Thursday, at least six people, including five Customs officials, were killed in a similar incident in the KP district.

KP and Balochistan saw sharp uptick in terror attacks, with Pakistani authorities accusing Afghan Taliban over terrorists’ safe haven across the border.

Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs KP has reported that areas most affected by terrorism include Peshawar, Khyber, Bajaur, and Tank, with Dera Ismail Khan, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan also being affected.