One dead, several injured as clashes between PTI, PML-N mar by-elections

ISLAMABAD - A political worker has died and several others were injured as violence marred by-elections in Lahore, and other cities in Punjab on Sunday.

Local media reported several cases of violence in Ferozewala, Zafarwal, and provincial capital Lahore, as clashes erupted between rival political factions.

In Zafarwal's PP-54 constituency, a senior citizen was killed during a brawl between PML-N and PTI workers, reportedly due to a blow to the head with a baton. This incident resulted in the suspension of polling at the Kot Naju polling station.

In Lahore's NA-119 constituency, workers of Sunni Ittehad Council and PML-N trade blows at Polling Station No. 171 near UET. A dispute over a camp set-up led to a physical altercation, and police arrested four individuals involved in the incident to maintain peace.

In Ferozewala's PP-139 constituency, a confrontation outside Government High School Nizampura escalated into gunfire, injuring three people. Two men were arrested at the affected polling station.

The man injured in the Zafarwal dispute later died in the hospital. He had been struck on the head with a wooden stick during the altercation.

The recent unwanted incidents raised concerns about the security and integrity of the electoral process in these areas, highlighting the tensions that often accompany election days in Pakistan.

Polling for by-elections in 21 constituencies of the National and provincial assemblies across the country is underway as polls are being held in five constituencies of the National Assembly and 16 seats of three provincial assemblies, with varying reports of voter turnout at different polling stations.