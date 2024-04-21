Search

One dead, several injured as clashes between PTI, PML-N mar by-elections

Web Desk
12:08 PM | 21 Apr, 2024
One dead, several injured as clashes between PTI, PML-N mar by-elections

ISLAMABAD - A political worker has died and several others were injured as violence marred by-elections in Lahore, and other cities in Punjab on Sunday.

Local media reported several cases of violence in Ferozewala, Zafarwal, and provincial capital Lahore, as clashes erupted between rival political factions.

In Zafarwal's PP-54 constituency, a senior citizen was killed during a brawl between PML-N and PTI workers, reportedly due to a blow to the head with a baton. This incident resulted in the suspension of polling at the Kot Naju polling station.

In Lahore's NA-119 constituency, workers of Sunni Ittehad Council and PML-N trade blows at Polling Station No. 171 near UET. A dispute over a camp set-up led to a physical altercation, and police arrested four individuals involved in the incident to maintain peace.

In Ferozewala's PP-139 constituency, a confrontation outside Government High School Nizampura escalated into gunfire, injuring three people. Two men were arrested at the affected polling station.

The man injured in the Zafarwal dispute later died in the hospital. He had been struck on the head with a wooden stick during the altercation.

The recent unwanted incidents raised concerns about the security and integrity of the electoral process in these areas, highlighting the tensions that often accompany election days in Pakistan.

Polling for by-elections in 21 constituencies of the National and provincial assemblies across the country is underway as polls are being held in five constituencies of the National Assembly and 16 seats of three provincial assemblies, with varying reports of voter turnout at different polling stations.

Gold & Silver

03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 April 2024

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 21, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

