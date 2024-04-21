Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
LifestyleSports

Pakistani fighter Shahzain Rindh earns Salman Khan's appreciation after victory over Indian rival

Web Desk
12:42 PM | 21 Apr, 2024
Pakistani fighter Shahzain Rindh earns Salman Khan's appreciation after victory over Indian rival
Source: social media

Pakistani Wushu fighter Shahzaib Rindh bagged his Karate match against Indian athlete Rana Singh in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE); the event was also attended by Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan. 

Bajrangi Bhaijan star recently visited Middle East country for several events, and he attended Karate combat event along with Shahraan Dutt, son of Indian actor Sanjay Dutt. 

After the fight, Salman interacted with Pakistani fighter Shahzaib Rindh, and the pictures and videos from the event went viral online.

Shahzaib also took to social media where he thanked Salman, calling it an honour to fight in-front of him. He also thanked Tajikistani singer and social media influencer Abdu Rozik.

The pictures and clip show Salman wearing black suit at the karate match, where he introduced Dutt's son to Pakistani fighter. He also complimented Rindh on his blastig performance.

Pakistan’s Shahzaib Rindh beats India’s Rana Singh 2-1 in Karate Combat 45

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:17 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Hiba Bukhari, Sheheryar Munawar’s bold photoshoot goes viral

12:42 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Pakistani fighter Shahzain Rindh earns Salman Khan's appreciation ...

10:19 AM | 21 Apr, 2024

Mohammad Rizwan sets new T20 record, surpasses Babar Azam, Kohli

09:38 AM | 21 Apr, 2024

Pakistan’s Shahzaib Rindh beats India’s Rana Singh 2-1 in Karate ...

07:35 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Injured Azam Khan ruled out of New Zealand T20I series 

07:28 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Ayeza Khan radiates elegance in mesmerizing red outfit

Most viewed

02:30 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

TikTok star Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral

04:50 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Yashma Gill shares unseen photos, clips from her hospital stay

05:49 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Sehar Khan looks mesmerising in red outfit

08:55 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Raj Kundra's assets seized in Bitcoin Ponzi Scam, Shilpa Shetty in ...

07:57 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Malala to feature in new season of British comedy 'We Are Lady Parts'

05:37 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Hina Rizvi ties the knot with Ammar Khan in Karachi

Advertisement

Latest

01:17 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Hiba Bukhari, Sheheryar Munawar’s bold photoshoot goes viral

Gold & Silver

03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 April 2024

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 21, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: