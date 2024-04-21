Pakistani fighter Shahzain Rindh earns Salman Khan's appreciation after victory over Indian rival

Pakistani Wushu fighter Shahzaib Rindh bagged his Karate match against Indian athlete Rana Singh in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE); the event was also attended by Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan.
Bajrangi Bhaijan star recently visited Middle East country for several events, and he attended Karate combat event along with Shahraan Dutt, son of Indian actor Sanjay Dutt.
After the fight, Salman interacted with Pakistani fighter Shahzaib Rindh, and the pictures and videos from the event went viral online.
Shahzaib also took to social media where he thanked Salman, calling it an honour to fight in-front of him. He also thanked Tajikistani singer and social media influencer Abdu Rozik.
The pictures and clip show Salman wearing black suit at the karate match, where he introduced Dutt's son to Pakistani fighter. He also complimented Rindh on his blastig performance.
