Voting for Pakistan By-Elections 2024 underway amid tight security, internet shutdown

Voting for by-elections in 21 constituencies across the country started at 7 am on Sunday amid tight security measures.

Elections are being held in parts of country to fill 5 National and 16 provincial Assembly seats in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, with beefed up security measures in place.

Polling process will continue from 8 am to 5 pm for seats vacated due to candidates winning multiple seats or where polling was delayed in the Feb 8 general elections.

This includes 5 National Assembly seats, 12 Punjab Assembly seats, two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly seats, and two Balochistan Assembly seats.

Repolling in PB 50 Kalla Abdullah will also be held. Polling for NA-8 Bajaur and PK-22 Bajaur was delayed due to the assassination of a candidate, while NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan will see polling as the seat was relinquished by Ali Amin Gandapur.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif vacated her NA-119 seat in Lahore, opting to retain PP-159. Shehbaz Sharif left NA-132 Kasur and Lahore’s PP-158 and PP-164 seats vacant, keeping NA-123 Lahore. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari retained NA-194 Larkana, leaving NA-196 vacant.

Election Commision provided 6.23 million ballot papers for the by-elections. Approximately 2.55 million and 3.61 million individuals are expected to vote for the National and provincial assembly seats respectively.

In Punjab, 174 candidates are contesting, with 4.04 million voters. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 49 candidates are contesting, with 1.47 million voters. In Sindh's NA-196, two candidates will compete with 423,781 voters. In Balochistan, 396,246 voters will participate. Nine candidates are vying for NA-119, 11 for PP-147, 14 for PP-149, 22 for PP-158, and 20 for PP-164.

More to follow...









