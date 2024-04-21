Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Top News

Voting for Pakistan By-Elections 2024 underway amid tight security, internet shutdown

Web Desk
08:13 AM | 21 Apr, 2024
Voting for Pakistan By-Elections 2024 underway amid tight security, internet shutdown
Source: File Photo

Voting for by-elections in 21 constituencies across the country started at 7 am on Sunday amid tight security measures.

Elections are being held in parts of country to fill 5 National and 16 provincial Assembly seats in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, with beefed up security measures in place.

Polling process will continue from 8 am to 5 pm for seats vacated due to candidates winning multiple seats or where polling was delayed in the Feb 8 general elections.

This includes 5 National Assembly seats, 12 Punjab Assembly seats, two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly seats, and two Balochistan Assembly seats.

Repolling in PB 50 Kalla Abdullah will also be held. Polling for NA-8 Bajaur and PK-22 Bajaur was delayed due to the assassination of a candidate, while NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan will see polling as the seat was relinquished by Ali Amin Gandapur.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif vacated her NA-119 seat in Lahore, opting to retain PP-159. Shehbaz Sharif left NA-132 Kasur and Lahore’s PP-158 and PP-164 seats vacant, keeping NA-123 Lahore. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari retained NA-194 Larkana, leaving NA-196 vacant.

Election Commision provided 6.23 million ballot papers for the by-elections. Approximately 2.55 million and 3.61 million individuals are expected to vote for the National and provincial assembly seats respectively.

In Punjab, 174 candidates are contesting, with 4.04 million voters. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 49 candidates are contesting, with 1.47 million voters. In Sindh's NA-196, two candidates will compete with 423,781 voters. In Balochistan, 396,246 voters will participate. Nine candidates are vying for NA-119, 11 for PP-147, 14 for PP-149, 22 for PP-158, and 20 for PP-164.

More to follow...
 
 
 
 
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Top News

08:13 AM | 21 Apr, 2024

Voting for Pakistan By-Elections 2024 underway amid tight security, ...

09:59 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Policeman, two suspected criminals killed in Lahore shootout

08:06 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Bushra Bibi's lawyer says she can't speak after poisoning

06:08 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20: Match Timings, Live Score and Live ...

03:33 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

By-elections 2024 on Sunday - total constituencies, candidates, full ...

10:31 AM | 20 Apr, 2024

Pakistan’s Finance Minister hopeful of new IMF loan agreement in May

Top News

07:42 AM | 19 Apr, 2024

Israel lunches missile attack on Iran

08:56 AM | 19 Apr, 2024

Five foreign nationals remain unhurt in Karachi suicide attack: police

08:28 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Who will be next PM of India as 968 million voters head to world’s ...

09:42 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

6,000 Palestinian mothers among 10,000 women killed in Gaza: UN

09:02 AM | 20 Apr, 2024

Pakistani PM calls UAE President to discuss Climate Change Response ...

11:55 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

LHC chief justice convenes full court to protect judicial independence

Advertisement

Latest

09:14 AM | 21 Apr, 2024

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 April 2024

Gold & Silver

03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 April 2024

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 21, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: