Reference filed against SC judge Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

ISLAMABAD – A reference was filed against Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for having alleged assets beyond means.
The reference was filed by a lawyer Mian Dawood who prayed before the SJC to start an inquiry against the apex court judge whose assets stand at Rs3 billion.
The reference was filed under Clause (5) of Article 209 of the Constitution, accusing Justice Naqvi of violating the Code of conduct for judges.
In the reference, the complainant termed him as whistle blower who accused Justice Naqvi and his family members of malpractices and misuse of power. It said Mr Naqvi used his position to facilitate his sons and a daughter studying abroad and getting financial ‘gains from Zahid Rafique (Owner of Future Holdings)
It further accused the country’s top judge to ‘legalise ill gotten income through sale of property. Allied Plaza was named in reference which according to plaintiff was acquired with unlawful assets.
“Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa has passed structure against him over granting bail to Mr Nazir trio. Initially, the bail was rejected by the same court however. it was again granted by Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi when the accused had changed his lawyer in the bail,” it further maintained.
The reference said there is a general discussion in the bar rooms that the sons of Justice Naqvi approach aggrieved parties of LHC and SCP in criminal cases, and demand hefty amounts in lieu of getting facilitation and favorable decisions from Lahore High Court & Supreme Court of Pakistan through Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi influence.
It accused Justice Naqvi to use his office's influence and got favorable decision hence violating the rules. “Properties of Justice Mazhar All Akbar Naqvi in different cities and housing societies are held by a benamidar who also acts as front man of Justice Syed Mazahar All Akbar Naqvi. It is learnt from reliable sources that in 2018, then CM Usman Buzdar facilitated CL2 liquor license to Royal Swiss Hotel located at Lahore Airport through DG Excise while it was under construction,” it said.
The complainant accused him Naqvi of openly flaunting his relation with PTI leader Imran Khan. “Ex CM Punjab Ch Pervaiz Elahi on record, at many private conservations admitted to handle PH related cases in their favor through Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi,” the reference read.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Thursday against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.56 percent in the inter-bank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being quoted at 260.45, as it gained Rs1.45, against the greenback.
Several factors helped the rupee get its strength back against the hot currency. In recent developments, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the Board of China Development Bank approved the facility of $700 million for crisis-hit Pakistan.
Minister confirmed that much-needed funds are expected to be arriving this week as it will help the government to avert a debt default.
Talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also in the final phase, with cash strapped country expecting to conclude negotiations with the global lender over a staff-level agreement as soon as this week.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
