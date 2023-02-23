Search

Zara Noor Abbas leaves fans stunned with killer dance moves

Web Desk 02:15 PM | 23 Feb, 2023
Pakistani diva Zara Noor Abbas has left her fans swooned with killer dance moves she flaunted in her new video.

Taking to Instagram, the Badshah Begum actor shared the new dance video which is making rounds on the social media platforms.

Zara shared the post with a caption, “My front camera is not clean. But who cares? Because this is the LAST day to my FIRST SPELL. Going back home after 2 months. This is bitter sweet. But you gottta leave to come back to whats yours And this one is MINE! @areejtariq_ @tamkenat @madiharajput7251 Blessed to have found these maniacs who behave like me. That’s why this is called HOME.”

The Dharkan star tied the knot with Asad back in 2017 in a star-studded wedding. Zara is the niece of the renowned showbiz figure, Bushra Ansari, while her husband Asad is the nephew of actor Adnan Siddiqui.

