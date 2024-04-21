Internet, mobile phone services shut down in parts of Pakistan amid by-elections

LAHORE – Internet and cellular services have been suspended in parts of Pakistan as voting for by-elections 2024 is underway amid high security cover.

The government earlier announced decision to suspend mobile services in sensitive regions across Pakistan amid deteriorating security situation.

As of early Sunday, internet blackouts were effective in several regions including provincial capital Lahore, federal capital Islamabad, Karachi and other cities in KP and Balochistan.

Both calls and wireless data services have been suspended, however Wifi networks are operational

The heightened security cover was planned as polling for by-elections in 21 constituencies - 5 constituencies of National Assembly and 16 seats of three provincial assemblies - is underway.