Pakistan Army chief meets UAE premier to strengthen bilateral ties

DUBAI – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at the Za’abeel Palace where Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, was also present in the meeting.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated Gen Asim Munir on his appointment as the Pakistan Army chief and wished him the best in the new role. The top general expressed his gratitude to for his wishes.

They discussed the strong cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan in defence and military affairs and explored opportunities to strengthen these ties in ways that serve the common interests of the two countries.

Earlier in the day, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Gen Asim Munir at Qasr Al Shati Palace. The president congratulated General Munir on his appointment as Pakistan's COAS, wishing him luck in his new duties to serve his country and people.

For his part, the top Pakistan general expressed his thanks and appreciation to the president for congratulating him.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed cooperation relations and joint work between the UAE and Pakistan in defence and military affairs, as well as ways to strengthen them to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries.