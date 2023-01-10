Pakistan Army chief meets UAE premier to strengthen bilateral ties

DUBAI – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday.
The meeting was held at the Za’abeel Palace where Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, was also present in the meeting.
Sheikh Mohammed congratulated Gen Asim Munir on his appointment as the Pakistan Army chief and wished him the best in the new role. The top general expressed his gratitude to for his wishes.
They discussed the strong cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan in defence and military affairs and explored opportunities to strengthen these ties in ways that serve the common interests of the two countries.
Earlier in the day, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Gen Asim Munir at Qasr Al Shati Palace. The president congratulated General Munir on his appointment as Pakistan's COAS, wishing him luck in his new duties to serve his country and people.
For his part, the top Pakistan general expressed his thanks and appreciation to the president for congratulating him.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed cooperation relations and joint work between the UAE and Pakistan in defence and military affairs, as well as ways to strengthen them to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 10, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.3
|236.9
|Euro
|EUR
|268
|270.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|305
|308
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.6
|69.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.6
|67.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|164.15
|165.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|174
|175.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.18
|33.43
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.5
|32.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.45
|2.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|737.84
|742.84
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|589.88
|594.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|170.12
|171.42
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.68
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,300 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,300. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,600.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
