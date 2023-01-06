COAS Asim Munir, Saudi counterpart discuss bilateral relations 

RIYADH – Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir on Friday met Chief of General Staff of Saudi Arabia, Lieutenant-General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, said Saudi defence ministry.

In a Tweet, the ministry said, both the chiefs emphasized the strength and durability of bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries, and discussed military and defense cooperation, as well as ways to support and enhance them, in addition to reviewing the most important regional and international issues of common interest.

معالي رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة الفريق الأول الركن فياض الرويلي، يستقبل معالي رئيس أركان الجيش الباكستاني الفريق الأول عاصم منير، ويستعرضان العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين في المجالين الدفاعي والعسكري، إضافة إلى بحث عدد من القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك. #وزارة_الدفاع pic.twitter.com/b9w4gHaNjD — وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) January 5, 2023

Gen Asim is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 4th to 10th of January. He will call on the senior leadership of both brotherly countries to discuss matters of mutual interest, military-to-military cooperation and bilateral ties focusing on security related subjects.