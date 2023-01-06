COAS Asim Munir, Saudi counterpart discuss bilateral relations 

RIYADH – Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir on Friday met Chief of General Staff of Saudi Arabia, Lieutenant-General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, said Saudi defence ministry.
In a Tweet, the ministry said, both the chiefs emphasized the strength and durability of bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries, and discussed military and defense cooperation, as well as ways to support and enhance them, in addition to reviewing the most important regional and international issues of common interest.
معالي رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة الفريق الأول الركن فياض الرويلي، يستقبل معالي رئيس أركان الجيش الباكستاني الفريق الأول عاصم منير، ويستعرضان العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين في المجالين الدفاعي والعسكري، إضافة إلى بحث عدد من القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك. #وزارة_الدفاع pic.twitter.com/b9w4gHaNjD— وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) January 5, 2023
Gen Asim is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 4th to 10th of January. He will call on the senior leadership of both brotherly countries to discuss matters of mutual interest, military-to-military cooperation and bilateral ties focusing on security related subjects.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 06, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.75
|236
|Euro
|EUR
|265
|268
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|302
|305
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.5
|67.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|161
|162.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.69
|607.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|171
|172.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.77
|33.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.70
|744.70
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.62
|593.10
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,500 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,320. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,207.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
