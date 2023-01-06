Search

PakistanTop News

COAS Asim Munir, Saudi counterpart discuss bilateral relations 

Web Desk 12:18 PM | 6 Jan, 2023
COAS Asim Munir, Saudi counterpart discuss bilateral relations 
Source: Saudi Defence Ministry

RIYADH – Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir on Friday met Chief of General Staff of Saudi Arabia, Lieutenant-General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, said Saudi defence ministry.

In a Tweet, the ministry said, both the chiefs emphasized the strength and durability of bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries, and discussed military and defense cooperation, as well as ways to support and enhance them, in addition to reviewing the most important regional and international issues of common interest.

Gen Asim is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 4th to 10th of January. He will call on the senior leadership of both brotherly countries to discuss matters of mutual interest, military-to-military cooperation and bilateral ties focusing on security related subjects.

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia on official visit

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan and China agree to fast-track bilateral cooperation 

09:06 AM | 6 Jan, 2023

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia on official visit

09:32 AM | 5 Jan, 2023

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and US condemn Israeli minister’s ‘insensitive, provocative’ visit to Al-Aqsa compound

05:02 PM | 4 Jan, 2023

Pakistan, UAE leaders discuss bilateral relations in a phone call

11:21 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

PM Shehbaz, COAS Asim Munir discuss security situation amid fresh terror wave

06:20 PM | 29 Dec, 2022

FIA arrests agents for sending Afghans to Saudi Arabia and other countries on fake Pakistani passports

04:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Islamabad court defers Shahbaz Gill’s indictment in sedition case

01:27 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 6, 2023

08:00 AM | 6 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 06, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.75 236
Euro EUR 265 268
UK Pound Sterling GBP 302 305
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.5 67.15
Australian Dollar AUD 161 162.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.69 607.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 171 172.35
China Yuan CNY 32.77 33.02
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.70 744.70
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.62 593.10
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,500 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,320. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,207.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: