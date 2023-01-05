Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia on official visit

takes up defence cooperation with Saudi minister in Riyadh
RIYADH – Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir on Wednesday travelled to Saudi Arabia on an official visit, the military’s media wing said.
ISPR said Gen Asim is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 4th to 10th of January. He will call on the senior leadership of both brotherly countries to discuss matters of mutual interest, military-to-military cooperation and bilateral ties focusing on security related subjects.
Saudi Press Agency also shared an update early Thursday about Gen Asim’s visit to the Kingdom. In a statement, SPA said General Asim held in-depth talks with Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh.
Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud shared a tweet: “Pleased to meet H.E General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff. We emphasized the strategic partnership between our brotherly countries, reviewed the bilateral military and defence relations, and discussed ways of strengthening our cooperation”.
Pleased to meet H.E General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff. We emphasized the strategic partnership between our brotherly countries, reviewed the bilateral military and defense relations, and discussed ways of strengthening our cooperation. pic.twitter.com/HAtcNKX6O3— Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) January 4, 2023
He also felicitated Gen Asim on being appointed as Chief of Army Staff.
Both sides reportedly discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance defence and military cooperation in the meeting. A number of Saudi and Pakistani military and civil officials attended the meeting.
