PAKvNZ, Day 4: New Zealand edge ahead as Pakistan all out on 408 in second Test

KARACHI – New Zealand leads the second test with an overall lead of 41 runs on Day 4 of the second test being played in Karachi.
Pakistani middle order and tail enders crumbled as the hosts lost five wickets for mere 23 runs. Saud Shakeel remained a star performer in the first innings after scoring a maiden century on Wednesday. The 27-year-old however could only add one run to his overnight score.
Kiwi spinner Sodhi outfoxed Abrar Ahmed and two other wickets; Ajaz Patel also claimed as many scalps.
Earlier, Imam-ul-Haq missed on hundred as he returned on 83 and Sarfaraz Ahmed managed to slam 78 in his decent knock while Agha Salman made 41 runs.
Today’s game could be a crucial day for the second Test as it may give an idea of which way the game is swinging.
Squads
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 05, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.1
|235.65
|Euro
|EUR
|263.5
|265.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|299
|302
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|160
|161.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.69
|607.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|171
|172.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.77
|33.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.70
|744.70
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.62
|593.10
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,900 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,140. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,990 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
