PAKvNZ, Day 4: New Zealand edge ahead as Pakistan all out on 408 in second Test

Web Desk 10:32 AM | 5 Jan, 2023
PAKvNZ, Day 4: New Zealand edge ahead as Pakistan all out on 408 in second Test
KARACHI – New Zealand leads the second test with an overall lead of 41 runs on Day 4 of the second test being played in Karachi.

Pakistani middle order and tail enders crumbled as the hosts lost five wickets for mere 23 runs. Saud Shakeel remained a star performer in the first innings after scoring a maiden century on Wednesday. The 27-year-old however could only add one run to his overnight score.

Kiwi spinner Sodhi outfoxed Abrar Ahmed and two other wickets; Ajaz Patel also claimed as many scalps.

Earlier, Imam-ul-Haq missed on hundred as he returned on 83 and Sarfaraz Ahmed managed to slam 78 in his decent knock while Agha Salman made 41 runs.

Today’s game could be a crucial day for the second Test as it may give an idea of which way the game is swinging.

PAKvNZ: Imam misses out on ton as Pakistan reach 189/4; trail Kiwis by 260 runs on Day 3

Squads

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel

