PAKvNZ: Imam misses out on ton as Pakistan reach 189/4; trail Kiwis by 260 runs on Day 3

KARACHI – Imam-ul-Haq misses out on hundred as Pakistan reached 189 on Day 3 of second Test against New Zealand.

Imam’s fierce batting pushed Pakistan in reply to New Zealand's 449 howver hosts are behind in the second Test as Babar led squad hoping for a comeback after first defeat.

Today’s game could be a crucial day for the second Test as it may give an idea of which way the game is swinging.

Pakistan on Tuesday managed to made 154 for three after removing New Zealand at 449, trailing the visitors by 295 runs on Day 2 of the second Test at the National Stadium Karachi.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Haq started the session well after opener Abdullah Shafique was sent packing by Matt Henry for 19 runs. Azam was in good touch before a mix-up with Imam cost him his wicket.

Later, Imam and Saud Shakeel ensured that there were no more wickets for Kiwis as the former will enter the third day with 74 on stumps latter with 13 runs.

In the first Test of the two-match series, the Babar-led squad resumed their second inning at 77 for the loss of two wickets and declared at 311 for the loss of eight wickets and set a victory target of 138 runs for New Zealand.

Squads

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel