PAKvNZ: Imam misses out on ton as Pakistan reach 189/4; trail Kiwis by 260 runs on Day 3

KARACHI – Imam-ul-Haq misses out on hundred as Pakistan reached 189 on Day 3 of second Test against New Zealand.
Imam’s fierce batting pushed Pakistan in reply to New Zealand's 449 howver hosts are behind in the second Test as Babar led squad hoping for a comeback after first defeat.
Today’s game could be a crucial day for the second Test as it may give an idea of which way the game is swinging.
Pakistan on Tuesday managed to made 154 for three after removing New Zealand at 449, trailing the visitors by 295 runs on Day 2 of the second Test at the National Stadium Karachi.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Haq started the session well after opener Abdullah Shafique was sent packing by Matt Henry for 19 runs. Azam was in good touch before a mix-up with Imam cost him his wicket.
Later, Imam and Saud Shakeel ensured that there were no more wickets for Kiwis as the former will enter the third day with 74 on stumps latter with 13 runs.
In the first Test of the two-match series, the Babar-led squad resumed their second inning at 77 for the loss of two wickets and declared at 311 for the loss of eight wickets and set a victory target of 138 runs for New Zealand.
Squads
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 04, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.1
|235.65
|Euro
|EUR
|263
|265
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|299
|302
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.2
|68.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.8
|66.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|160
|161.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.95
|607.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|171
|172.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.33
|2.38
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|741.02
|746.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.85
|170.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.99
|246.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.56
|6.66
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,440. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 147,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,550.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
