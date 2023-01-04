Thousands bid final farewell to Brazilian football legend Pelé

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, also known as Pelé, was laid to rest as his coffin passed through the streets of Santos in Brazil, where thousands flocked to pay their final respects to one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Fans, celebrities, and athletes around the globe have continued to pay tribute to the former Santos FC star who passed away last Thursday after a year-long battle with cancer.

His body draped in the national flag, took through the locality where his mother lives. He was laid to rest on ninth floor of a cemetery in his home city as per his last wish. A private family funeral will now take place.

Today, Santos stopped. Today, Brazil stopped. Today, the world stopped.



An icon, an extraterrestrial man who re-defined football, the only player to win 3 World Cups…the list goes on.



Farewell, Pelé. Farewell, King. pic.twitter.com/QDWYuyJLUj — EiF (@EiFSoccer) January 3, 2023

Top officials including Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attended final rituals to pay homage. Earlier, his body was placed at Santos FC stadium for a 24-hour wake.

Brazil, a country known for soccer madness, observed 3-day national mourning after the footballer’s death.

The 82-year-old succumbed to colon cancer last week after more than a year battle. He was hospitalized for weeks and breathed his last due to multiple organ failure.

The legendary player led South American nation to World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970.