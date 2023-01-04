Unseen pictures of Aqsa Shahid Afridi's Mayoun event hit social media

Aqsa Shahid Afridi, the firstborn of the former skipper of the Pakistan cricket team, tied the knot last week and unseen clicks from her Mayon event have now hit the social media.

Pictures and videos shared by the event planner show Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, groom Naseer Nasir Khan and others.

The wedding events of Afridi’s daughter are not an exception as the premises was transformed into a visual spectacle replete with fresh flowers, showpiece umbrellas other decorative installations.

From the sitting area to the main deck, the entire venue is covered in vibrant flowers. Cascading installations were crafted entirely, while pictures captured Nasir Naseer with a big smile on his face.

Meanwhile, no portraits of family pictures showing the bride were shared by the event planner or any member who attended the event in Karachi last week.