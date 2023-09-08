Ushna Shah reacts to her AI-generated Barbie doll, calls it a "nightmare"

Ushna Shah, a luminous star in the realm of Lollywood, has firmly established herself as one of Pakistan's most gifted and stunning actresses. With an illustrious career spanning several years, she has ensnared the hearts of fans with her captivating performances and charming persona.

Recently, this "Balaa" sensation took to Instagram, showcasing her playful side by sharing a humorously generated image of herself as a Barbie doll. In her signature wit, she playfully captioned it as "what nightmares are made of."

Furthermore, Shah generously treated her fans to a delightful photodump, offering a window into her personal life.

The series of photos showcased her moments of joy and togetherness with her beloved husband and family during their trip to Vienna.

The actor made her debut with Khudgarz in 2013 and then created magic with some hit projects including Bashar Momin, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, and Lashkara.