Feroze Khan comes in support of Pakistani actors being ridiculed over Adil Raja’s slanderous remarks

KARACHI – The wild allegations by Pakistan’s ex-Army major about 'actresses and models’ being trapped and used by former senior officials have sparked widespread condemnation from the showbiz fraternity.

Following the fierce response from the celebrities allegedly linked with the statements, Pakistani actor Feroze Khan becomes the latest celebrity who condemned the trends that started in the aftermath of Raja’s claims.

In a recent clip shared by Feroze Khan, the actor who is also facing the ire of social media users and showbiz personalities over domestic violence allegations, lends support for fellow female actresses.

He started the clip, by urging fans and users to verify the news first, before sharing their views on a public platform. Khan mentioned the legal principle of presumption of innocence in his pep talk for fans. “We need to be polite with both the accused and the one who is leveling accusations,” he stressed.

He then sent prayers for people who are accused of anything but they haven’t done that. Concluding the video without taking any names, Feroze Khan hoped for the matter to settle in a cordial manner.

The Ishqiya star came for her co-workers’ defense, days after Adil Raja, a retired military officer, and controversial YouTuber, alleged that some actors were used as 'honey traps' by agencies for their gains.

Feroze linked the presumption of innocence with the recent case as he was called out by several actors and even faced isolation after being accused of domestic violence by his former wife, Aliza Sultan, who has shared visual proof of the abuse.