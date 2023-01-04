Search

20-K Cup 2023 gets underway from Jan 5 at Model Town Greens ground

Web Desk 02:15 PM | 4 Jan, 2023
LAHORE – The 20-K Cup T20 Tournament will get underway from tomorrow Thursday (January 5) with hosts Model Town Greens Club taking on Pindi Gymkhana in the inaugural match here at Model Town Greens ground. 

The event, which involves altogether twenty top most local clubs of the city, promises exciting cricket in the shortest version of the game. Apart from the hosts ground, MTG, four other grounds of the city will hold the matches of the competition, which has been sponsored by Nabeel Ahmad, who is also the patron of this annual activity. 

The competition previously known as Col Fateh Sher Khan Memorial T20 Cup, is being organized to pay homage to Nabeel’s father in recognition of his services for the homeland. The event offers a total prize of Rs over a million with special cash prizes for top performers. 

According to Nabeel Ahmad, the prime objective of holding this event on annual basis is to revive club cricket and tape new talent. “While living in America, I am contributing in a national duty to promote cricket as collective efforts are needed to infuse a new life in Pakistan’s dying club cricket,” said Nabeel, himself a former cricketer. 

On Friday (January 6), Model Town Greens will play against P&T Gymkhana at Model Town Greens ground at 11:00 am in Pool A while in Pool B, Cricket Centre Club will vie against Yu Slim Cricket Club at Cricket Centre ground at 11:00 am. On January 7, Pindi Gym Vs Golden Star; On Jan 8, Ludhiana Gym vs Apollo Club; on Jan 9, Cricket Centre vs Model Town Whites, Model Town Club vs Prince Club and Township Whites vs Lucky Star Club; On an 10, Apollo Club vs Shah Faisal Club; On Jan 11, Golden Star vs Pak Lion, Prince Club vs Lucky Star Club, Ali Garh Club vs Valencia Club and Golden Star vs P&T Club. 

On Jan 12, Model Town Whites vs Shah Kamal, Pak Lion P&T Club and Shinning Club vs Yu Slim Club; On Jan 13, Model Town Club vs Lucky Star Club and Cricket Centre vs Shah Kamal Club; On Jan 14, Pindi Gym vs P&T Club and Apollo Club vs Valencia Club; On Jan 16, Model Town Club vs City Gym, Township Whites vs City Gymkhana and Ludhiana Club vs Valencia Club; On Jan 17, Township Whites vs Prince Club, Model Town Greens vs Golden Star Club, Apollo Club vs Aligarh Club and Model Town Whites vs Shinning Club. 

On Jan 18, Model Town Club vs Township Whites, Ludhiana vs Ali Garh, Yu Slim Club vs Shah Kamal, Lucky Star vs City Gymkhana and Model Town Greens vs Pak Lion; On Jan 19, Shah Faisal vs Valencia Club, Mode Whites vs Yu Slim Club and Shah Faisal Club vs Ali Garh Club; On Jan 20, Cricket Centre vs Shinning Club, Prince Club vs City Gymkhana and Shah Faisal vs Ludhiana Club; on Jan 21, the last league match will be played between Pindi Gym and Pak Lion Club. 

The quarterfinals of the tournament will be contested from January 22 to 25, the semifinals will take place on January 26 and 27 and the grand final will be held on January 28. The PCB affiliated umpires match referees and scorers will officiate in the matches, which will be shown live on different social media platforms.

